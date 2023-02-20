Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok Elevates Sunday Brunch

The hotel’s brand-new ‘Extravaganza Sunday Brunch’ will help you defeat those dreaded end-of-weekend blues, featuring refreshing tipples, a plethora of signature dishes, and crowd-pleasing brunch classics from around the world.

The Extravaganza Sunday Brunch takes place every Sunday at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok‘s all-day dining restaurant, Flourish – an eatery celebrated for its towering windows, natural light, garden views, and open kitchen where you can watch the hotel’s expert chefs at work.

The newly-introduced Sunday brunch centres on a ‘global flavours’ concept, and features a wide variety of cuisines encompassing Japanese, Mediterranean, Italian, Thai, and much more, all crafted from high quality local and imported produce.

An example is the brunch’s centre-piece, the Seafood Tower – a giant ice sculpture stacked with fresh cold-water prawns, Canadian lobster, Fine de Claire oysters, and black mussels that you can enjoy with lemons and a range of house-made sauces, including a mango mignonette dip and zesty Thai-style seafood sauce.

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok houses several celebrated restaurants and bars, including two of my personal favourites, Firefly Bar and Ki Izakaya, the latter of which serves signature dishes inspired by Osaka and Tokyo’s many bustling restaurants as well as fresh cuts of sashimi and an impressive selection of sushi.

For the brunch, Chef Hiroyuki Yokoyama of Ki Izakaya prepares several types of sashimi; hosomaki, with options for both seafood lovers and vegetarians; nigiri topped with fresh fish including tuna, salmon, and Hamachi; torched sushi rolls filled with ingredients such as avocado, salmon, and imitation crab; classics such as the California roll; and cured fish specialties.

Beyond incredible seafood, those who love their brunches meat-forward will be pleased with the inclusion of live cooking and carving stations serving succulent prime rib, honey-glazed ham, salt-crusted sea bass, pan-seared tiger prawns, and more that you can enjoy alongside your choice of gravies and sauces.

For other mains, the brunch has a lot to offer including a pizza station where you can personalise your toppings, a live pasta station where pasta is cooked in a traditional parmesan wheel and topped with delicious sauces like the hotel’s house-made truffle cream sauce, and a selection of Thai dishes.

There is also a dedicated station for Middle Eastern and Mediterranean favourites, where Chef Omar Hazim crafts a selection of dips including hummus, moutabel, muhammara, and labneh to be enjoyed with warm pieces of pita bread. Diners can also tuck into chicken shawarmas made with meat cut fresh off the rotisserie.

Of course, no brunch would be complete without some refreshing tipples and the brunch has plenty, including some of my favourites – cold glasses of sparkling rosé, prosecco, white wine, and Aperol Spritzes. To pair with their drink of choice, diners are encouraged to customise their own charcuterie boards that they can put together using an array of cold cuts, olives, pickles, dips, and artisanal cheese.

To end this true culinary extravaganza, every week the hotel’s talented pastry team curates a selection of decadent desserts spanning tarts, macarons, Paris brest made from flaky choux pastry and rich cream, cakes, cookies, matcha pudding, and much more.

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok’s ‘Extravaganza Sunday Brunch’ is available at Flourish (Lobby level) every Sunday from noon to 3pm. It is priced at 3,200++ baht per person, while the additional free-flow sparkling beverage package is priced at 1,600++ baht per peson.

Click here for more information.