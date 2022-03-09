Tasteful Traditions Kept Alive at Marie Guimar Restaurant

Named after a pioneering woman from 17th-century Siam, Marie Guimar restaurant puts the spotlight on Thai traditional fine dining and regional cuisine. Prestige stopped by to sample the current Phetchaburi ‘City of Gastronomy’ menu (on until the end of March)

Colourful Kram welcome drink – a mix of chrysanthemum, ginger, butterfly pea and kaffir lime

In November of 2021, Phetchaburi was accepted as the newest member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network (UCCN) – in the field of gastronomy – becoming the fifth Thai city in a prestigious list that includes previous inductees Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Sukhothai. First launched in 2004, this UNESCO project now lists 295 cities in 90 countries, each of which excels in one of seven creative categories: crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and music.

To commemorate Phetchaburi’s new ‘City of Gastronomy’ title, Marie Guimar restaurant is presenting a collection of special menu items that utilise ingredients and techniques taken directly from Phetchaburi city and the surrounding province. This limited-time promotion, which extends until the end of March, offers diners not only a unique opportunity to sample Phetchaburi’s celebrated cuisine, but also the perfect excuse to discover Marie Guimar itself, a hidden gem of a restaurant that has been quietly making a name for itself since discretely opening its doors last summer.

Interiors at Marie Guimar restaurant

Located on the 28th floor of the Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Center residence building – not far from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center – this lunch and dinner dining spot welcomes visitors with a nicely appointed interior, floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of light, and two separate seating areas which, combined, can accommodate up to 40 persons. There’s a beautiful spectrum of shades of green running through much of the décor which, in turn, nicely complements the black marble tabletops, the bamboo-backed chairs, and the blue and white found in the custom-designed wallpaper and drapery.

The overall feeling evoked within is a kind of “return to yesteryear”, with the historical figure of Marie Guimar acting as the restaurant’s source of inspiration. Marie Guimar was a woman of mixed Japanese-Portuguese-Bengali ancestry who was born in Ayutthaya back in 1664. Sometimes referred to as Maria Guyomar de Pina, Dona Maria del Pifia, or Madame Constance (in French), she is famous for having worked in the kitchens of the royal court and introducing Portuguese-influenced, egg yolk-based sweets to Siamese cuisine, most notably thong yib, thong yod, and foy thong.

Chef Tana “Joe” Thaweethawornswad

Of course, looking to the past only gets you so far, which is why Chef Tana “Joe” Thaweethawornswad makes it his mission to present traditional – and occasionally rare – Thai dishes in a modern fine dining format, all prepared with local and organic ingredients (and no MSG). The dishes from his current Phetchaburi-focused menu are centered around three key ingredients from that region, namely sea salt gleaned from the salt pans adjacent to the ocean in Bann Laem, palm sugar from the region’s sugar palm plantations, and limes from Tha Yang, which exhibit a specific tanginess and fragrance. Added to this lineup are a variety of other quality ingredients, especially the province’s bounty of fresh-caught seafood and locally grown coconuts.

Khanom Jeen Todman Pla

A definite highlight dish to try is the Khanom Jeen Todman Pla, which interestingly combines the popular reddish-orange, mackerel fish cakes – flavoured with chili paste, basil, and lemongrass – with the fermented white noodles popular in Southern Thai cuisine. “Normally the two don’t go together,” explains Chef Joe, “but this is a favourite dish from Phetchaburi. And street food-style places around there will only serve [todman pla] like that.”

Although Chef Joe is not a Phetchaburi native himself, his mother hails from the neighbouring province of Samut Songkrahm and he himself spent around 14 years working in Hua Hin, thus making him quite familiar with this region’s culinary quirks. “I also worked in Australia for eight years and studied there for three years,” he goes on to say, underscoring the fact that he has plenty of experience running a successful gourmet kitchen.

Gaeng Kua Hua Tarn Goong Sod

The chef’s finesse is also evident in his Gaeng Kua Hua Tarn Goong Sod, a spicy curry shrimp dish that incorporates sugar palm fruits in order to add a slightly crunchy texture. Only the uppermost part of the fruit is chosen, which is then thinly sliced, cleansed with salted water, and cooked along with chili paste, coconut milk, grilled fish or beef, and seasoned with palm sugar and fish sauce. And yes, it tastes as good as it sounds.

Tom Kha Gai served with jasmine rice

The Tom Kha Gai (chicken coconut soup) is another highly recommended dish, and like the aforementioned shrimp curry it also makes use of young palm fruit, as well as fresh banana blossoms and wonderfully creamy coconut milk. Meanwhile, in a much different vein, a plate of slow-cooked – as opposed to flash-fried or grilled – baby squid comes served in a sweet sauce flavoured with Phetchaburi palm sugar.

baby squid served in a sweet sauce flavoured with Phetchaburi palm sugar

In addition to celebrating Phetchaburi’s ‘City of Gastronomy’ award, Marie Guimar is also tempting diners with a special seasonal Khao Chae promotion, which runs from now until May 31. Each khao chae recipe differs slightly in its details, but all feature delicate, organically farmed jasmine rice – this time from Northeastern Thailand – which is soaked in aromatic, jasmine-infused water, with the added perfume of ylang-ylang and bread flower.

This classic summer dish is enjoyed with various side dishes, such as steamed bell peppers stuffed with minced pork and shrimp and wrapped in an egg net, and fish paste pellets (stir-fried fish paste mixed with fingerroot that’s formed into spheres, coated in batter, and deep-fried). For our luncheon we enjoyed our soaked rice together with stir-fried pickled turnip, a dollop of wonderfully sweet, stir-fried spotted eagle ray, tasty deep-fried catfish pellets, and a selection of crunchy summer green mango, young fingerroot (ginger), cucumber, and spring onion.

Marie Guimar’s Khao Chae promotion runs until May 31

Since the real-life Marie Guimar was known for her outstanding desserts, it’s no surprise that the Bangkok restaurant that bears her name also serves up some fine after dinner delights. The menu lists such tasty treats as Khanom Tan – sugar palm fruits, rice flour, coconut milk and sugar, topped with shredded coconut and steamed in banana leaf baskets – and Woon Tan Tanod – overripe sugar palm fruits jelly with chilled sweet coconut milk – but perhaps most impressive was Chef Joe’s Mor Gaeng. Known historically as kumpamas (or “golden pot”), this delicacy is well-documented as the culinary invention of Marie Guimar, who introduced many western ingredients into Thai dessert craft.

Originally, mor gaeng was a favourite amongst the nobles and elites at court, but when Marie’s kitchen maids left the court and got married, they subsequently introduced this royal recipe to regular Thai households. The dish consists primarily of eggs, flour, and coconut milk, which are mixed in a tray and baked until the cake top is golden brown. To achieve the perfect top, the dish is baked on a charcoal stove and covered with a tin sheet. Then charcoal, or dried coconut shells, are lit and placed on top of the tin sheet to “burn” the surface to a brownish golden hue.

Delicious desserts were a specialty of the real-life Marie Guimar

“The recipe I’m using also includes taro,” adds Chef Joe, “while the egg is a mix of chicken and duck egg together, to give it a softer texture.”

To accompany all these seasonal specialties, or any of the regular menu items, the restaurant offers a selection of wines by the glass or bottle, as well as other beverages, but the range of signature herbal drinks is also worth a look. Namtan Sod Muang Phet (sugar palm juice) is a naturally refreshing, chemical-free healthy choice, while the colourful Kram – a mix of chrysanthemum, ginger, butterfly pea and kaffir lime – is as pretty as any craft cocktail.