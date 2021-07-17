Bagel Picks and Recipes Recommended by Thai Celebrities

Sweet or Savoury? When it comes to choosing bagel flavours to put on your breakfast – or brunch – plate, the versatility is infinite. From classic ingredients sandwiched together with your favourite sourdough bagel to rainbow-coloured puffy kind smeared with a light cream cheese topped with candy sprinkles, there’s always something you’re going to love. But, in case you’re running out of some bagel inspirations, we ask Thai celebrities for their most-loved bagel picks and recipes to give you some ideas for your next bagel creations.

(Main and featured image: The Bagel Store/Instagram)

Bagel dot BKK – recommended by Pimm-Payap Srikarnchana

Back to the old days when commuting to work was such a natural norm, Pimm-payap Srikarnchana usually stopped by for a warm toasted sesame bagel with cream cheese and blueberries at Bagel dot BKK before heading into the office. For her favourite bagel recipe, it’s often a bagel sandwich with a mix of basic household ingredients like egg, ham and cheese, or basically anything that’s left in the fridge in which seems to work – flavour-wise.

New NewYorkClub Bagel – recommended by Pimlert Baiyok

A Unicorn bagel anyone? For Pimlert’s bagel pick, it’s always one of the coloured-dough bagel selections from New NewYorkClub Bagel, a bagel and sandwich shop based in Tokyo, where she originally brought her niece to try, but ended up loving it herself. However, with the current incident we’ve all known by heart, recreating your own Unicorn bagel at home may seem like a fine choice for a little Sunday brunch.

What you will need: Balsamic cream cheese, balsamic sauce, pepper, omelette, red onion, smoked salmon and a pinky-pink bagel dough.

BKK Bagels – recommended by Khunpol Issara

For Khunpol, his bagel of choice varies. Sometimes, it’s a classic bagel sandwich stuffed with egg, ham, cheese and bacon like this thick and fluffy bagel from BKK Bagels. But, on days when he’s extra cautious about his nutritious diet, you’ll most likely see loads of veggies spread all over his bagel for a little green boost – served with a cup of coffee to complete a hearty meal.

Bagelstein – recommended by Khanidtha Daroonnate

Another cream cheese lover, Khanidtha Daroonnate, sharing with us of how whenever she travelled to Paris – before she knew it – right before her eyes was an on-the-go bagel shop of Bagelstein. For Khanidtha, her bagel of choice looked something like a healthy wholewheat bagel with a light cream cheese, avocado, onion and tomatoes – and sometimes with smoked salmon, too.

The Bagel Store – recommended by Chayapa Chutrakul

And in case you’ve been wondering how far can the bagel game go, well, it can go as glaring as the rainbow horizon. The creativity seen with some of these bagel creations is sometimes jaw-dropping. Recommended by Chayapa Chutrakul, her to-go bagel while living in Brooklyn was the rainbow bagel – unsweetened – from the Bagel Store where she was a regular customer. Funfetti cream cheese, cotton candy, sprinkles and rainbow cake on top, this rainbow extreme bagel is perhaps what you need to add on your what-to-eat-when-you-can-travel-again lists.