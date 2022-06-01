Uncovering the Mystery Behind England’s Most Expensive Cheese

Cheese isn’t cheap. And top-shelf cheeses – the kind revered by gourmands and stored in vault-like cellars – can fetch prices that match those of fine wines and whiskies. So, what’s the most expensive cheese in the world? The answer might surprise you.

(Hero image: A slice of regular white Stilton from Long Clawson Dairy)

The world is home to an incredible variety of cheeses (photo: Waldemar Brandt/Unsplash)

The production of cheese predates recorded history. Over the centuries it has become a true art form, and cheesemakers continue to outdo each other when it comes to creating the world’s best cheeses. Not surprisingly, the price tags associated with these premium products tend to reach incredible heights as well.

Cheesemaking, like winemaking, has become a rarefied artform (photo: Camille Brodard/Unsplash)

The first production of cheese is estimated to have begun about 8-10,000 years ago. References to the art of cheesemaking have been found in ancient Greek mythology, and evidence of this culinary art has been found on Egyptian tomb murals dating back over 4,000 years. By the time of the Roman Empire, cheesemaking had become a widespread throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Blue cheese, among the most popular cheeses in the world (photo: Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

As the years rolled by, this culinary craft was refined and improved, employing a myriad of techniques to make the limitless variations of this dairy delight that we enjoy today. Interestingly, many of the world’s most popular cheeses – Cheddar, Swiss, Parmesan, and Gouda, for instance – are relatively newcomers within the grand story of cheese, with histories dating back a mere 500 years or so.

Which cheese ranks amongst the most expensive in the world? (photo: Long Clawson Dairy)

To this day the art of cheesemaking continues to become more and more refined, which causes connoisseurs to regularly ask the question: “What’s the best cheese in the world?” This is, of course, a subjective query, with no single correct answer. However, one could rephrase the question and simply ask, “What’s the most expensive cheese in the world?” instead.

The answer to that question is Pule, a crumbly white cheese that commands a staggering US$600 per pound. However, this has more to do with its rarity, and not so much its flavour, as the high cost is attributed to the fact that it’s made from the milk of a Balkan donkey, native only to Serbia and Montenegro – and 25 litres of milk are needed to produce just one kg of Pule.

White Stilton Gold, a soft white cheese crafted using actual gold, retails for about US$400 per pound (photo: Long Clawson Dairy)

Only slightly less costly is White Stilton Gold, available in England from the venerable Long Clawson Dairy, located in Leicestershire. Produced as a holiday exclusive, this soft white cheese is crafted using actual gold, and retails for about US$400 per pound.

Stiltons and blue cheeses (photo: Long Clawson Dairy)

The history of the Long Clawson Dairy dates back to 1911, but it wasn’t until 1996 that Stilton was granted a European ‘Protected Designation of Origin’ (PDO) status. This means that cheese can only “legally” be called Stilton if it is made in one of in three English counties: Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire or Leicestershire. And producers have to follow traditional recipes that have been around for generations. Of course, Long Clawson was already well-known for their blue Stiltons by then. In fact, in 1986, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they entered The Guinness Book of World Records as the producers of the world’s largest Stilton, which weighed in at 29 kilos (64 pounds), and measured a metre in diameter.

100% English cheeses made the old-fashioned way (photo: Long Clawson Dairy)

Today the dairy produces a number of delicious 100% English cheeses and cheese products, such as Blue Shropshire, Rutland red, and a range of sweet and savoury cheese blends – all made using century-old expertise alongside innovative techniques. But if you want some of that exclusive White Stilton Gold come Christmas, then you probably better put your order in now.