Where to Dine for the Vegetarian Festival 2021 in Bangkok

Every year, the 10-day Vegetarian Festival is highly celebrated as a way to give one’s body, soul, and mind a much-needed cleanse.

With the continuous growth in plant-based diets we have seen over the years, it is unsurprising how restaurants have now placed greater focus on giving their menus a healthier twist to align with the increase in health-conscious consumers. Here is a round-up of five Bangkok restaurants who offer delectable vegetarian and vegan options for your next dine-out during the Vegetarian Festival 2021.

Haoma

First on the list is Thailand’s first urban farm and zero-waste restaurant, Haoma, which serves Neo-Indian cuisines using the finest sustainable and local ingredients. To celebrate this year’s Vegetarian Festival, gastronomes can opt for the restaurant’s new 10-course Plant-based Tasting Menu that took over three years of research and preparation. See the full Plant-based Chef’s Tasting Menu here.

To reserve a table, call 02 258 4744 or book online here.

Mia Bangkok

Mia Bangkok has finally returned to welcome discerning guests back to its Instagrammable rooms for dine-in service. This time, the restaurant and bar is back with a unique 5-course “Kin Jay” Vegetarian & Vegan Tasting Menu for occasion of the Vegetarian Festival 2021. The menu selections include Butternut Tortellini, Grilled Eggplant, Sweet Potato Tempura, Apple and Dill Sorbet, and much more. The restaurant’s best-selling Vegan mocktail “Bee Sour” is also a real must-try, comprising of Yuzu, Homemade Plum Syrup, Apple Juice and Aquafaba as main ingredients.

To reserve a table, call 098 862 9659 or contact via LINE.

Sava All Day Dining

We are tempted by this full line-up of 10 vegetarian dishes offered by Sava All Day Dining at The EmQuartier, from today until October 15, 2021. Meticulously sourced and cooked using the fresh ingredients, all the plant-based selections will not only satisfy your morality, but your tantalise your taste buds, too. The restaurant’s signature dish sees rice topped with stir-fried crispy Pork Lard with sprinkles of Salt and Chili, a traditional vegetarian dish that has been widely consumed by for decades. Diners can also choose various side dishes from a fair selection of starters like deep-fried Vegetable or Glass Noodle Spring Rolls. For pasta lovers, we recommend trying the stir-fried Vegan Salted Fish Spaghetti or stir-fried Eryngii Mushroom Spaghetti for a mouthful of intense flavours.

To reserve your table, call 02 003 6208 or visit savaalldaydining.com. For food delivery, LINE: @savaallday or order via Grab and LINE Man.

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

In case you did not expect the vegetarian festival to get fancy, the Vegan and Gluten-free Afternoon Tea set at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok will change your mind. It is debuted as the Authors’ Lounge’s first menu after months of lockdown, offering guests a one-of-a-kind moment to spend their afternoon, in a very much timeless and romantic ambience.

To reserve your table, call 02 659 9000 or visit mandarinoriental.com/bangkok

The PARQ Life

Last but no means by least, check out the plant-based food parade at PARQ Life. Here, we see plenty of vegetarian restaurants and outlets, such as Sukiya, Cheat Day by Modish, Kope Hya Tai Kee, Sanyod Wok, Tonic, Shari Shari, Mx Cakes & Bakery, Cha Bar, 722 Organic Milk Tea, Cha Tra Mue, Brave Roaster and BAB Café. All orders are eligible for dine-in or delivery from today until October 14, 2021.

To find out more, visit theparq.com/highlights or facebook.com/theparqbkk.