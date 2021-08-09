Where to Order Cakes to Pamper Mum this Mother’s day 2021

Come to think of it, how often have we all been told by our one and only heroine – or heroines for some – not to make an unnecessary purchase even if it’s on the occasion of a national Mother’s Day? It’s true how showing appreciation and reciprocation to our dearest mum is rather an everyday must-do, but we also couldn’t possibly deny how, “Sorry mum, I just ordered you a four-serving artisanal cake”, is likewise one of our little ways to express the unconditional love and gratitude.

Whether it’s Bangkok’s talk-of-the-town molten fountain chocolate cake with a tender taste or a guilty-free mochi cake filled with dairy-free almond chocolate pudding as a healthier alternative, any of these cake options would be a perfect excuse to pamper your mum in light of this very special day. And here are some of the city’s most-loved cakes to order on Mother’s Day 2021.

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Image Credit: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

In celebrating the Mother’s Day 2021, executive pastry chef Pablo Gicquel and his pastry team of Mandarin Oriental Bangkok have specially created this love-at-first-bite, crunchy-textured cake in a heart shape called “My Heart belongs to you” which features blueberries, vanilla ganache, meringues and almond sable. This limited-edition Mother’s Day cake is priced at THB 1,250 net per piece for four servings and is available for a delivery from August 7 to 14, 2021.

To order, visit The Mandarin Oriental Shops or call 02 659 9000

St. Regis Bangkok



Image Credit: The St. Regis Bangkok

In case a ready-made, celebratory kind isn’t your cup of tea in the slightest, the St. Regis Bangkok is offering a unique Mother’s Day DIY cake set for all the children who have secretly got gifted craftsmanship hidden within them. The set comes with a one-pound vanilla raspberry cake with blue vanilla butter cream, accompanied with everything that’s required for assembling and decorating a cake that’s entirely of your mother’s taste. An assortment of buttercream in piping bags, piping tubes, sugar flower decorations, pearl chocolates and mini spatula are as well fully-equipped within the DIY set. This Mother’s Day 2021 DIY cake set is priced at THB 950 net per set and is available for a delivery from August 9 to 15, 2021.

To order, LINE: @StRegisBangkok or call 02 207 7777.

Pecann Bangkok

Image Credit: Pecann Bangkok

One of Bangkok’s most-seen, name-customised cakes on social media, Pecann Bangkok, is well thought of for its signature ‘Brookie cake’ – a half-cookie-half-brownie chocolate cake – that has stolen hundreds and thousands of hearts and taken the social by storm since its launch at the end of last year. With the cake’s finest ingredients, such as AOP butter, couverture dark chocolate and pasteurised fresh cream, this is certainly a cake that will fill your home with an infused scent of warmth while reading your mum a personalised Mother’s Day 2021 card that also comes together with the cake – and candles too!

To order, call 081 899 2442 or send them a message via Instagram: @pecannbkk

Holiday Pastry

Image Credit: @holidaypastry/Instagram

You would’ve probably seen this molten fountain chocolate cake all over your social media feeds and started wondering why do people – including your social circle of friends – go overboard with the one particularly from Holiday Pastry. There’s only one reason for it. It’s all down to the cake’s rich, best-quality ingredients like the finest Belgian cocoa with high amounts of cocoa butter, as well as exceptional techniques of which can only be demonstrated through the cake itself. And don’t worry, even if your mum isn’t so fond of chocolate cakes, this two-pound Fountain Chocolate cake (THB 850) from Holiday Pastry will likely make her smile – and possibly with her eyes widely open owing to its unparalleled, scrumptious tenderness.

To order, LINE: @holidaypastry or send them a message via Instagram: @holidaypastry

Skinnylicious Bangkok

Image Credit: @icedessertdiary/Instagram

For those who are a bit concerned of your mum’s health condition or just prefer a healthier, calorie-controlled selection that’s still got that same jim-dandy vibe, this chewy, one-pound Mochi cake by Skinnylicious Bangkok (THB 950) is exactly it. It’s sugar-free, gluten-free, dairy-free and only contains 137 calories per one serving! The main ingredients include stevia instead of sugar, almond milk instead of dairy milk and organic brown rice flour instead of wheat flour – truly an opportunity for you to eat a slice during your fasting period without feeling at fault.

To order, LINE: @skinnylicious or send them a message via Instagram: @skinnylicious