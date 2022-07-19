As one of Thailand’s top retail development entrepreneurs, Chadatip Chutrakul is in charge of management and operations at Siam Piwat Group, a company whose landmark properties include Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and ICONSIAM. Under her leadership, Siam Piwat has grown rapidly, establishing 48 affiliates – ranging from retail development to related businesses such as department stores, specialty retailing, high-end restaurant ventures, multi-purpose venue management, marketing communications, and facility management. The company’s properties are the most awarded developments in Bangkok. In 2018 a VIVA Award from the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) recognised Siam Discovery for its “cutting edge design” and named it the ‘Best of the Best’ in the world. More recently, ICONSIAM received the ‘Best Store Design of the Year’ prize at the 2019 World Retail Awards, and was also recognised as the ‘Best Shopping Center’ at the 2019 MAPIC Awards. ICONSIAM also won the 2020 VIVA ‘Best-of-the-Best Design and Development’ award, as presented by the ICSC.

As for her own accolades, Chadatip was awarded a prize at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020 (AREA 2020) in the Responsible Business Leadership category. In 2019, she was inducted into World Retail Hall of Fame by the World Retail Congress, and she was named a Top 50 ‘Forbes Asia Power Woman’ for three consecutive years (2014-2016). She’s also been presented with the 2016 Asian Women Leadership Award by China Daily and Asia News Network, and from 2017-2018 she was recognised as one of the 500 most influential figures by the BoF (Business of Fashion) 500. She also has the honour of being named, in 2018, as an ‘Outstanding Asian Women Entrepreneur’ by the ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Network (AWEN). Currently, Chutrakul is a member of National Strategy Committee on Developing and Strengthening Human Capital, and a member of the Public-Private Collaborative Committee in Tourist Promotion & MICE, Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee. She is also a committee member of the Cultural Promotion Fund as well as the National Identity Foundation.