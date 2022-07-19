Cindy Sirinya Bishop

After being crowned Miss Thailand World in 1996, Cindy launched a successful career as a model, actress, and presenter for over 25 years. Most recently she was the host of regional reality television shows Asia’s Next Top Model and SupermodelMe. She is also a speaker and coach, with several online courses on personal development, confidence, and public speaking. In 2018, Cindy founded #DontTellMeHowToDress, a social movement that uses creative and innovative ways to raise awareness against gender- based violence and sexual assault (donttellmehowtodress.com). Cindy has also penned a children’s book called “My Body My Rules” on the topics of body autonomy and respect. In 2020, she was appointed UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador for the Asia-Pacific region. She is currently a partner in Dragonfly360, creating corporate gender equality training for businesses in Thailand.