Jackie Wang

Jackie Wang

Country Director, Google Thailand

As the Country Director of Google Thailand, Jackie oversees Google’s sales and business development operations in the country – a position she has held since 2019. Prior to this, she was Industry Head for Google in Thailand, looking after Auto and CPG clients. She also spent a year in the US working as a brand manager for key products like Nest Thermostat and Nest Cam. Before joining Google in 2014 in Thailand’s sales team, Jackie worked at McCann Worldgroup as General Manager for Commonwealth, a regional hub for GM Chevrolet, responsible for all advertising activities in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Japan. She was also General Manager for MRM, a digital division within McCann Worldgroup. Jackie holds a BA in Communications from the University of Washington.

