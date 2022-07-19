Jareeporn Jarukornsakul

“Women often asked how I got to be CEO,” she continues, “and I always replied, ‘I’m not only CEO, I’m a founder too’.”

For Jareeporn, everything is possible in life. “I live by a deep and unwavering belief in myself and my abilities, and I think this helps a lot. We have to empower ourselves before we even think of empowering others. My personal motto is ‘believe in yourself’. There’s nothing you can’t do when you decide that’s what you want.”

So, does the woman who believes she can achieve anything have a role model? Her answer is illuminating: “The truth is, I don’t have a role model. I am my own role model. I saw in my mind the person I wanted to be. Every day I visualise the type of person I want to be, what I want to build, what I want to achieve, and I follow this and make it happen. Of course, there are people with exceptional talents that I learn from, and that we can all learn from. I believe even children can teach us things we don’t know. But in terms of role models, I am my own.”

In 2003, 10 years after founding her first company, Jareeporn co- founded WHA Corporation PCL, an unprecedented enterprise which to this day focuses on developing high-quality, custom-designed warehouses and distribution centres for Thai and international clients. Listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in 2012, today it’s recognised as the logistics leader in built-to-suit factories and warehouses in Thailand. This coming October, Jareeporn will add a new item to her long list of achievements with an Honourary Doctorate (PhD) in Occupational Health and Safety degree from Mahidol University.

When asked what gives her the most satisfaction, her response is somewhat surprising. “The words ‘the most’ would imply that there is a limit to my satisfaction. The truth is, I have an ongoing satisfaction and happiness derived from everything I do. I know there is always room for improvement, and even more for growth, and thus there is always room to be more satisfied. All that I have created and continue to create gives me great satisfaction.”