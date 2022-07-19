Jiraphon Kawswat

Jiraphon drives OR under a new vision – ‘Empowering All toward Inclusive Growth’ – which aims to make OR a role model for a 21st-century organisation that operates with the Triple Bottom Line (People, Planet, Performance) goals by leveraging the ‘Inclusive Partnership Model’ to drive ‘Inclusive Growth’ of society, community and environment altogether with the growth of OR.

She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Kasetsart University. She also holds a Master’s of Business Administration (Financial Management) from Kasetsart University, and a Master’s of Accountancy (Cost Accounting) from Chulalongkorn University. Outside her professional duties, she contributes to society by promoting social enterprise projects, including learning development, local product support, and energy development for the community. These projects are implemented through PTT stations and facilities throughout the country.