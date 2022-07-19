Kamolnan Chearavanont

Kamolnan started her humanitarian journey at the tender age of 14 when she co-founded Voices for Vulnerable Children. Dedicated to her chosen field, she went on to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work and Social Entrepreneurship from New York University, as well as a Master’s degree in International Education Development from Columbia University. Prior to resuming full-time with her humanitarian roles after graduating, Kamolnan worked as a consultant at McKinsey and Co, where she learnt valuable skills in problem- solving and scaling impact. She believes that “having a purpose is the difference between making a living and making a life”.