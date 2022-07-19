Khemupsorn Sirisukha

Armed with a Bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Sociology and Anthropology at Thammasat University and several international certificates, Khemupsorn is a well-known actress who has dedicated much of her time to various social issues. In 2020, she founded SiriThai, which focuses on tackling deforestation problems, by supporting rice farmers who apply responsible farming methods. In 2019, she was also the Co-founder of Little Big Green, a project that provides information regarding the environment – to create ‘green’ communities – by inspiring people to change their lifestyles and to live more environmentally friendly. Prior to that, she was also a founder of projects like Little Forest Project and Little Help Nepal Project; the former focused on deforestation issues, while the latter was aimed at providing aid and assistance to victims of an earthquake in Nepal.