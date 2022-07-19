Khunying Natthika Wattanawekin Angubolkul

A guiding principle for Khunying Natthika is the importance she places on bringing prosperity wherever she goes and finding big and small ways to give back to society. This has caused her to be very committed and active in social development activities, especially for women’s causes. In her own words, her secret to success: “I set very high and challenging but attainable goals, stir up my passion, believe in myself, and I reach for success with vision and hard work. I am a fighter and never give up so that I will have no regrets, confidence in the knowledge that I have done my best, worked with excellence and integrity, and lived to my fullest potential.”