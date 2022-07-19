Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul

“They may appear simple, even valueless, but if we look closely, each rock has its own character. It has a history and stories to tell.”

This down-to-earth, minimalistic wisdom, reminiscent of William Blake’s celebrated line – “to see the world in a grain of sand’’ – seems to be the pivot from which Kobkarn’s work philosophy and lifestyle grows. Her past credentials include being the first female Tourism and Sports Minister for Thailand (2014-2017) while her current status finds her on the board of Kasikorn Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in the country, and as Chairperson of Toshiba Thailand Co Ltd.

Kobkarn takes seriously the motto of Toshiba Thailand, which is set to celebrate its milestone 55th anniversary next year. For her, “Brings good things to life”, is not just a business goal, but a commitment to take care of all stakeholders, whether they be factory workers, sales agents, customers, or members of the public at large. “Integrity” is the word that she frequently alludes to.

“My mother is my role model,” says Kobkarn, referring to the late Thanpuying Niramol Suriyasat. “She was not didactic, but one thing she intentionally taught is the art of people. She would say that human relationship is the most important and hardest thing to manage.

“Companies can compete by investing in salaries, machineries, or technologies,” she continues, “but they will only win when investing in people. My father [the late Dr. Korn Suriyasat] came up with the ‘Red Brick’ philosophy, which represents his trust in Thai people and their capacity. A red brick is simply made from clay. The entire production can be done by Thais. It looks simple and inexpensive but it can be put to many good uses.” It’s an interesting coincidence that Toshiba Thailand’s iconic Thailand headquarters was built with red bricks.

“My mother would say that in an organisation, everybody is like a brick,” Kobkarn continues, explaining her mother’s different take on the ‘Red Brick’ philosophy. “Each of us has a different duty, which we should be proud of and strive for the best, but we are all equal.”

When asked about being a leader, she emphasises that, “Money cannot buy people’s hearts. To be a leader one must be good at people management. We have to give them due recognition. Be honest, and ensure that everyone can grow together. Do the right thing even if it proves more difficult.

“The greatest crisis I have ever faced was during the 2011 flood when nine out of 10 Toshiba factories were affected,” she says, recalling that fateful time. “What was refreshing, however, was our staff never left us. They came to help recover the factories even when their houses remained under water. They would say the factories were their second home.”

Kobkarn also takes pride in her work with the Thai Chamber of Commerce, instilling the ideas of integrity, sufficiency, and sustainability to new generations through the Young Entrepreneur programme. By instilling a “love of our homeland” amongst budding business leaders, her professional and personal goals run parallel; ensuring that Thailand is a “liveable country” for the next generation. “It is true there are problems and issues that we may still feel uncomfortable with, but it is up to us to take care of them. It is our duty as citizens.”