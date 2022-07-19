Kotchakorn Voraakhom, who holds a Master’s degree from Harvard, is a Thai landscape architect who works on productive public spaces, tackling climate change in urban dense areas. She created the first critical green infrastructure for Bangkok, Chulalongkorn Centenary Park. Her works also includes Thammasat Urban Farm Rooftop, the biggest urban farming green roof in Asia, and the first bridge park across the river in any world capital, Chao Phraya Sky Park. She is a recipient of a UN Global Climate Action Award, was featured in Time’s 2019 100 Next list, was one of 15 leading women fighting against climate change (also Time), one of BBC’s 100 Women, and in the Bloomberg Green 30 for 2020.