Lalitphat Toranavikrai is the CEO of SCB-Julius Baer Securities Co Ltd, – a joint venture between The Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), the first Thai bank, and Julius Baer, a Swiss Private Banking group – and the First Executive Vice President, Head of Private Banking division of The Siam Commercial PCL – positions she has held since January 2022. Since joining SCB in 2008, Laliphat has held various senior management roles covering the wealth management business. Prior to that, she was a senior banker at RBS Coutts in Singapore and Deputy Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at BNP Paribas Thailand. She holds a Master’s degree in International Management from the University of Denver (USA) and a Bachelor of Accountancy from Chulalongkorn University.