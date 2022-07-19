Louise Taechaubol

For Louise, the famous quotation by Mark Twain – “You only have one life to live. Make sure that it is your own” – provides a perfect motto to live by. “I believe that it’s important not to waste one’s life,” she explains. “One must act, think, and behave independently, and be true to one’s own morals, judgements, and beliefs, without the influences and opinion of others.”

Her passion for investing started at the age of 10, with money her father would give her every time she got an A in school, and she got very good at what many would term “risky business” because of her fearless nature. “I believe that every good decision comes from experience, and that experience comes from making bad decisions.”

She learned about determination and grit from those closest to her, her parents. “They are my biggest role models. Since I was young I’ve witnessed their trials, errors, successes, and failures, and I am full of admiration at how they’ve achieved so much in their lifetime. My father taught me that no matter how bad the situation one must solve problems one step at a time, while my mother taught me perseverance.”

The best professional advice Louise was ever given came from the late Ajarn Prayoon Chindapradist. When she was 25, and the Chief Investment Officer of a securities company – and as the youngest board member under a lot of pressure Ajarn Prayoon, the then Chairman of the board, handed her a book entitled Three Kingdoms, by Luo Guanzhong. “He said to me, ‘Read it and tell me next week how you think this book is going to help you overcome the situation. My answer was: ‘Make alliances, surprise the enemy, and have a clear strategy’.”

Forging alliances comes naturally to Louise, and rather than make enemies she prefers to see people happy. “My satisfaction comes from the faces I see at the office when my team has won. When we have achieved things and our successes come as a joint effort, that gives me the most satisfaction.”

As for her proudest professional achievement, she answers: “Finishing the construction of Thailand’s longest pipeline, stretching 600 kilometres from Ayutthaya to Lampang. I am not an engineer, and had never done construction before, but this was a task I was given and I had to do it to the best of my ability, as a lot of people depended on me.” She goes on to say that many people also doubted her, and a lot of people wanted her to fail, but despite all this the construction of the Northern Fuel Pipeline Transportation project finished in three years without losses to the company.