M.L. Ploynapat Leenutaphong

A former professor at the Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University, M.L. Ploynapat “Kwan” Leenutaphong is making her mark in the business world as Chief Happiness Officer, responsible for the happiness of clients and employees at Sharich Holding – as she believes client service always comes first. She aims to maintain the highest satisfaction of clients, in part by offering client service that is seen from their (clients’) perspective. And in terms of employees, Kwan is confident in the belief that when people have the chance to improve in their field of expertise, happiness will surely follow. In her other big role, as the Founder of Sharich Health, the leading distributor of health supplements with a focus on making world-class supplements accessible to Thai people, Kwan is similarly focused on achieving great things.