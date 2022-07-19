Maneerut Aulomsombut

Maneerut “Nok” Anulomsombut joined Sea (Thailand) in March 2014 as Chief Operating Officer, and was later promoted to the position of CEO two years later. Prior to joining the company, she was a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group in Bangkok (from 2009 to 2014), specialising in the energy sector and organisational transformation strategy. Prior to BCG, Nok had diverse experience working in investment banking and jewellery manufacturing companies in Thailand. She holds an MBA degree from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, and Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Chulalongkorn University.