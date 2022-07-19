With her eponymous label, Milin Yuvacharuskul is an established figure in contemporary Thai fashion design who is celebrating a decade since she broke into the industry. Being established, however, has not stopped her from innovating, and shehascomeoutwithcollectionafter collection of attention-grabbing designs. Milin says she is most proud when young Thai designers cite her label as the inspiration for their successes. Bringing her unique expertise and sharp vision to her latest endeavour, Feline Agency, Milin set the direction and formulated a business strategy to represent a complete change of culture, by redefining the modelling agency business to bring out more diversity.