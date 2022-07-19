Nandhamalee “Bing” Bhirombhakdi

Bing led Ferrari Thailand through the Covid-19 crisis by implementing the best quality management and health safety systems. “When you arm yourself with the right knowledge, you have less to fear and you stand a better chance of succeeding. As a leader, no matter how scared you are, do not shrink in fear. You have to stand up and show up for your staff. During the pandemic, I showed up every day at the office, to show my staff the spirit of pushing through our fears.”

As a result of this diligence, Ferrari Thailand hit record sales during Covid-19, performing better than it had pre-pandemic. Furthermore, no salaries were cut and, in fact, bonuses were given to staff.

When asked about her role model, Bing answers, “My grandmother of course. My mother wished for me to work for the UN or be a social worker, but growing up I’d always go have lunch with my grandmother – who was a big real estate developer in her days – and I saw this exceptional businesswoman and entrepreneur making important decisions, signing cheques and documents at the office. Truly remarkable for a woman during that era. I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

Bing has, throughout her whole professional career, been surrounded by other powerful women too, be it during her boarding years in England, her time at Grad school in Boston, or her pre-Ferrari life at Citibank. “For me, it’s not about whether you’re a man or a woman. It’s about whether you can perform. Your performance, and your ability to deliver what you say you will, are what matter most, and that’s what we should be judged on.” Nonetheless, she acknowledges there are still not many women doing what she does. Advice she gives to other women in business is to ‘act like a lady, but think like a boss’.