Naphaporn “Lek” Bodiratnangkura

On the topic of success, Lek’s words resonate: “There’s no such thing as an overnight success. Don’t cut corners. Focus on excellence first, not money,” she cautions. “We’ve been doing this for 140 years and guess what?… all this is definitely not going to end with me.”

When asked about power, she admits it’s a double-edged sword. “Some who have it may misuse it. For me, if you have power and aren’t a good human being, this will hurt you. Having power comes with great responsibility, and you must always be accountable. As CEO, I now look after 300 employees and spend time ensuring that Nai Lert Group is not only excellence-focused, but that our people are happy as well.”

For Lek, wielding power is also about sharing it, and her personal motto reflects this. “I always try to live a happy life, but never at the expense of others. I don’t want to be rich while my team can’t put food on the table. I was brought up to share our blessings. My family never made anyone suffer. We are not the biggest company, nor the richest, but we are very happy.”

So happy is she, in fact, that she looks perplexed when asked about her work-life balance. “I don’t get this idea at all. For me, my work is my life. I love it! I was always taught by my grandmother to do what you love, and love what you do. When you do, every moment is exciting and you never grow tired. I’m 40 now, and full of energy. I have enough energy to do this for another 40 years. My work is so ingrained in my life that sometimes, on a Sunday, I’ll plan to go shopping, but as if on autopilot I end up driving to the office,” she laughs, sharing a comical anecdote.