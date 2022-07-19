Nualphan Lamsam

In sports circles, Nualphan was given the nickname “Madam Pang” for her dedication and devotion to football, starting from being the manager of the Thailand women’s national football team for 12 years. She led the team to participate in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for two consecutive terms (2015/2019), a first in Thai football. In 2015 she also took on the role of President of Port FC, making her the first female club president in the Thai Football League. In 2019 she led the team to victory and won the FA Cup, and in 2021 she was appointed Manager of the Men’s National team (leading them to a record-extending sixth title at the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup in Singapore).

Nualphan also devotes time to charity work. She started ‘Khlong Toei DD’ in partnership with the Harvard Graduate School of Design with the aim to study and design innovative solutions for existing problems in Bangkok’s overcrowded Khlong Toei area. Later, she expanded the project to include ‘Madam’s Kitchen’, coordinating efforts from the communities, government officials, and the private sector to distribute food supplies to people in need (both in Bangkok and in other provinces). This project gave Nualphan the inspiration to expand her philanthropic actions into a more tangible and concrete form, and thus the Madame Pang Foundation was launched in March 2021. Finally, in addition to her domestic duties, since 2015 she’s been the Honourary Consul of the Republic of Lithuania in Bangkok.