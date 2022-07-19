Onnalin Lojanagosin is a woman with an unusual dual passion: business and fine arts. Case in point, her company headquarters is also home to her art studio. As the Managing Director of Seasons of Living, Onn uses her passion for craftsmanship and classic art to curate the store’s selection of fine art and luxury imported furniture. She grew up in the very successful Lotus Bedding Group family, where she was able to hone her keen business sense. Her interest in painting, meanwhile, saw her attending Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design, where she obtained her Master’s in Fine Art. She returned to Bangkok to head up Seasons, and she continued to fulfil her job duties even during her most recent art adventure: a stint at The Florence Academy of Art.