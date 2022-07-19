Oranuch Lerdsuwankij

Oranuch “Mimee” Lerdsuwankij is the CEO and Co-founder of Techsauce, the leading technology/ innovation community platform in Thailand. Techsauce also hosts the largest technology conference in Southeast Asia, called Techsauce Global Summit. Mimee is recognised as one of the pioneers of building the tech startup ecosystem in Thailand, and is also a board member of Thailand’s National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC). In addition to her success in the technology industry, she is also interested in expanding the opportunities technology offers to help society, especially among vulnerable people like refugees, children, women, the elderly, or people with disabilities.