Pranapda Chirathivat

Pranapda “Pam” Chirathivat is an advocate of gender equality, having founded Dragonfly360, a content creation platform to mobilise society towards the economic advancement of women through corporate D&I training and regional summits that engage world class influencers and leaders. Pam is President of Siam Music Yamaha, Member of the Board of Directors and VP of Business Development at Siam Motors, and Director of Siam Nissan Sales. She is also the founder of Paroshoot, a fashion retail company that distributes Christian Louboutin, Berluti and Missoni in Thailand. She is currently the Chapter Chair of YPO SEA Angels, and a founding member of YPO Zen Pacific. Passionate about design, she is a Creative Director at DWP Design. Pam holds a BA in Business Economics from Brown University, and another degree in Interior Design from UCLA.