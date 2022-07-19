Prapavadee Sophonpanich

Since 2018, Prapavadee has also held the title of General Manager of Christie’s, and as such is responsible for all business and client development activities to expand and deepen the auction house’s footprint in Thailand. Under her leadership, Christie’s has an expanded their Thai presence with a 150-square-metre gallery space that opened in September of 2021 at Gaysorn Tower. Here, Prapavadee and her team host a range of previews, exhibitions, and physical and virtual events all year round, fully engaging clients with a broad array of sale highlights. She has also worked with key partners to build collecting mindsets, has given talks to various groups on passion investing, and has supported several charities, particularly with respect to art education. With her successful track record at Christie’s, Prapavadee now has the added responsibility of covering key clients in SEA, as well as Indochina.

Prapavadee spent the early part of her career at McKinsey & Company and Bain & Company, a tenure that also adds to her wealth of experience across industries, including luxury, residential real estate development, and art institutions (including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Thai National Museum of Bangkok).