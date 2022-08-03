PrestigeRecap: The Prestige Women of Power 2022 Event at a Glance

The Glasshouse at Nai Lert Park Heritage Home provided a lush setting for the launch of Prestige’s Enchanted Garden-themed Women of Power event, which saw trailblazers from across various industries gather to mix, mingle, and share insights about how women can continue to make their mark in society while empowering each other.

The launch of the Thailand Women of Power collective – comprising of 30 dynamic women who are driving change, breaking down barriers, and shaping the future for the next generation – follows on earlier lists of this exciting initiative that were launched by the editions of Prestige in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore.

At the Bangkok event, The Glasshouse within the iconic Nai Lert Park estate was adorned in eye-catching shades of teal, blush pink, sky blue, and maroon, which were present in the tasteful table décor brought to life by vibrant flowers and table settings, as well as two distinct photo backdrops where guests were encouraged to snap mementos.

In collaboration with sponsors VW Thaiyarnyon Caravelle and Roger Vivier, the occasion brought together a power list of female luminaries from across different sectors, including Jiraphon Kawswat, Khemupsorn Sirisukha, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Kotchakorn Voraakhom, Maneerut Anulomsombut, Milin Yuvacharuskul, Nandhamalee “Bing” Bhirombhakdi, Khunying Natthika Wattanavekin Angubolkul, Oranuch Lerdsuwankij, Rvisra Chirathivat, and Yaovanee Nirandara, amongst others.

Roger Vivier had on display a selection of must-have luxury bags, shoes, and accessories – the perfect complement to any power diva’s ensemble. Meanwhile, several guests were ushered to the event in sleek Volkswagen Caravelles, provided by Thaiyarnyon, to ensure utmost comfort and respite from the day’s noon-time monsoon. The limited-edition model of the Caravelle – the Mother-of-Pearl – was particularly special, as it was designed by celebrated designer Victor Braun, who has worked with the likes of Rolls-Royce, Hermès, and Louis Vuitton.

Waraporn Sriboonma, Co-Managing Director of BurdaLuxury Bangkok and Publisher of Prestige, kicked off the afternoon’s agenda with the official welcoming. She noted how the modern woman must wear many hats and yet, these women who have made the Women of Power list have been able to seek out their passions, applied it with great success, and continue to make an impact.

An inspiring keynote speech was delivered by Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul (former Minister of Tourism and Sports, and the current Chairperson of Toshiba Thailand, and Chairperson of the Board of Kasikorn Bank) on ‘Women, Power, and How to Empower Society.’

She raised several interesting points during her talk before concluding that no matter who you are, where you’re from, or what your background is, every business and every field of work matters because all woman matter. “Only collectively can we work to break [down] stereotypes, so we must usher in an age in which all skills are celebrated, and more women are seen and heard,” she said.

Next on the agenda was the first of two panel discussions by Jiraphon Kawswat (President and CEO of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited) and Oranuch Lerdsuwankij (CEO and co-founder of Techsauce) on ‘Breaking Down Barriers and Changing the Traditional Perceptions of Women’.

The duo discussed how each of them rose to unique challenges in the areas of developing and adapting a long-standing business to stand the test of time, as well as how to embrace innovation and start a new tech-oriented business with the intention of propelling Thailand onto the global stage. Despite coming from different business backgrounds, they both reiterated the importance of listening and learning as one can never truly know where you might find inspiration and new solutions.

The second discussion panel, ‘Fostering a New, Inspiring Idea for the Next Generation,’ was joined by Maneerut Anulomsombut (CEO, SEA Thailand) and Rvisra Chirathivat (Chief Marketing Officer of Central Department Store and Robinson Public Company Limited under Central Retail). They spoke about how women must live very multifaceted lives, and that striking the right balance isn’t always easy. The women shared their personal experiences of how they strived to better themselves, empower their teams, and meet the challenges of a post-pandemic world. To inspire the next generation of women, the speakers reaffirmed the importance of being open to new ideas, to embrace giving young women the opportunities they once looked for, and to be open to change.

A scrumptious and elegant English-inspired afternoon tea was served, followed by some power networking and to discuss the important points that were raised during the day’s programme. Guests were also treated to a selection of wine by Veramonte.

As we continue to strive towards a more equal world, the Prestige Women of Power event was an important reminder of the incredible work being done by the strong, intelligent women who make up our modern society. Women of Power hopes to foster a community of brilliant individuals through this regional Prestige initiative, sparking paradigm-shifting conversations, game-changing innovations, and radical collaborations that seek to empower those within and beyond.

As part of Prestige’s ambitious goal to truly create change and empower women, rather than creating a new list every year, this year’s honourees will remain a permanent part of the initiative, with a new selection of women joining the community in future years and benefiting from the knowledge and expertise of the women who came before them.