Rvisra Chirathivat

Rvisra ‘Ten’ Chirathivat is the Chief Marketing Officer of Central Department Store and Robinson Department Store, under Central Retail. She oversees marketing strategy and omnichannel marketing to create and retain customer lifetime value for both Central and Robinson, with the introduction of new sales channels and customer experience to increase sales growth, expand customer base and make an omni experience a reality. Other successes included the launch of the new Central App, an omni-shopping application of Central Department Store, as well as the ‘Central Personal Shopper On- Demand 1425’ service – a great leap forward in digital marketing with Social Commerce (Chat & Shop and Live Shopping). Her work at Central and Robinson Department Store has received various global awards and accolades, she is a popular guest speaker, and has been a champion of children’s education, equality in the workplace and in society, and women’s rights.