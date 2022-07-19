Supaluck Umpujh
Chairwoman of The Mall Group, The Emporium Group and Siam Paragon Retail Co Ltd / Vice Chairwoman of Siam Paragon Development Co Ltd
Having earned a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from Mahidol University — graduating with a first class honours — and a Master’s in Pharmaceutical Engineering from Purdue University in the USA, Supaluck Umpujh began her first retail work 39 years ago, with three family members, under the supervision of her own father and founder of the Mall Group, the late Supachai Umpujh. Unfortunately, the first project, The Mall Rachadamri, faced various obstacles and ceased operation after three years. Despite this failure, Supaluck viewed her experience as a learning opportunity, and was steadfast in fulfilling her family’s dream of making The Mall Group a success story.
Throughout the late 80s and early 90s, under her supervision, The Mall Group opened a wide range of shopping centres, including The Mall Ramkhamhaeng, Thapra, Ngamwongwan, Bang Kae, Bang Kapi, and Korat. In 1997, despite the Asian financial crisis, The Mall Group opened The Emporium – the first ever world class luxury retail and entertainment complex in Thailand – and the equally game-changing Siam Paragon in 2005. Currently, Supaluck is busy developing The EmDistrict, which includes The Emporium, EmQuartier and the upcoming EmSphere.
Highly regarded for her experience and expertise, Supaluck was honoured, in 2004, as the ‘Outstanding Businesswoman’ by the Federation of Business, and the Professional Women’s Association of Thailand. In 2005 she was honoured with the Mahidol University ‘Outstanding Alumni Award’, and in 2006 she received a ‘Leading Women Entrepreneurs of the World’ award. She was also named ‘The Iron Butterfly’ of Thai retailing by Fortune magazine, in 2015, and in 2019 she was given the ‘Entrepreneur of The Year’ award by the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards (APEA). She was also an Honourary Advisor to the Governor, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and has worked as an Executive Committee Director of the Bangkok Fashion City project.
More recently, in June 2021, Supaluck was appointed to the National Order of the Legion of Honour at the rank of Knight (Ordre national de la Légion d’Honneur – Chevalier), by decree of the President of the Republic of France. This insignia recognises her long-term commitment to promoting and developing trade between French companies and The Mall Group.