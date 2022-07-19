Supaluck Umpujh

Highly regarded for her experience and expertise, Supaluck was honoured, in 2004, as the ‘Outstanding Businesswoman’ by the Federation of Business, and the Professional Women’s Association of Thailand. In 2005 she was honoured with the Mahidol University ‘Outstanding Alumni Award’, and in 2006 she received a ‘Leading Women Entrepreneurs of the World’ award. She was also named ‘The Iron Butterfly’ of Thai retailing by Fortune magazine, in 2015, and in 2019 she was given the ‘Entrepreneur of The Year’ award by the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards (APEA). She was also an Honourary Advisor to the Governor, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and has worked as an Executive Committee Director of the Bangkok Fashion City project.

More recently, in June 2021, Supaluck was appointed to the National Order of the Legion of Honour at the rank of Knight (Ordre national de la Légion d’Honneur – Chevalier), by decree of the President of the Republic of France. This insignia recognises her long-term commitment to promoting and developing trade between French companies and The Mall Group.