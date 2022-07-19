return Return to Women of Power Previous
Supamas Phahulo

Program Director and Co-Founder, Bangkok CityCity Gallery

Supamas is the Program Director and Co-founder of Bangkok CityCity Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in the Thai capital, after starting her early career in the music and media industry as a VJ for Channel [V] Thailand. She graduated in Art History and Museum Studies, and worked as a curator at Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC) for a number of years. Her core experience relates to exhibition- making, publishing, and cultural service. Recent community-based projects that Supamas was involved with include Bangkok Art Book Fair (BKKABF) and ‘Ghost’, a video and performance art series.

