Prominent amongst the country’s inspiring female leaders – whose hard work and determination has helped businesses to thrive in unprecedented ways – is Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s most prestigious hotel and property development companies.

Prior to joining the Dusit Thani team in 2016, Suphajee – armed with a Master’s degree in International Finance and International Accounting from Northrop University, and a Bachelor’s in Sociology and Anthropology from Thammasat University – ascended through the ranks at IBM Thailand, where she became the firm’s youngest and first female Managing Director. Later, as General Manager and Vice President of Global Technology Services ofIBM ASEAN, she also served as Executive Assistant to the IBM Headquarters’ CEO and, as such, was the first ASEAN executive in this post.

Her career path then shifted to the satellite company Thaicom, where she proved herself indispensable as a Chief Executive. Here she was able to turn the once financially struggling company into a highly profitable entity, making it a key player in the international satellite industry.

Now, as Group CEO at Dusit International, Suphajee is intent on preserving Dusit Thani’s longstanding traditions and bringing gracious Thai hospitality to the world, all whilst fostering impactful change. Her guidance, in turn, has successfully altered Dusit’s framework to effectively and innovatively respond to the ever-changing demands of today’s tourism industry.

“Following a three-pronged strategy for balance, expansion, and diversification,” she says, “we have grown Dusit International from two business units – including Hotels and Resorts and Hospitality Education – to a total of five, with the introduction of Dusit Foods, Property Development, and Hospitality-Related Services.”

This comprehensive transformation into a dynamic and relevant brand is attributed to the savvy CEO’s astute leadership and ability to strengthen the company to ensure its continued growth. Spearheaded by Suphajee, Dusit International’s portfolio now comprises more than 300 properties across 16 countries.

Not surprisingly, she considers these pivotal moments in her career as some of her proudest achievements. Be that as it may, for this ambitious businesswoman the definition of success is neither glory nor monetary gains. Instead, ultimate success for her means having a positive and lasting impact on others – lessons she learned early on from her parents.

“My mother taught me the spirit of true generosity, to think of others before myself and to give importance to serving others without expectation,” she explains. “My father, on the other hand, was a fine example of self-discipline and punctuality. Of course, I like to learn from many inspiring people, from all walks of life.