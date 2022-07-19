Tipa Nawawattanasub is an Executive of YLG Group, a family- owned company that offers a fully integrated one-stop investment service in the gold industry. She received her first Bachelor’s degree with second class honours in Business Administration (Finance) from Thammasat University, followed by a higher degree in Business Administration from the University of Kent in Canterbury, United Kingdom. Then she obtained a Master’s degree in Political Science from Ramkhamhaeng University. Currently, she serves as the CEO of YLG Bullion and Futures Co Ltd, two of the four subsidiaries of YLG Group. In 2021, Tipa received an Outstanding Analyst Award at the IAA Best Analyst Awards, based on votes cast by retail and institutional investors. Her motto in life is to “love what you do”.