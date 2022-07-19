Yaovanee Nirandara

“It is my family’s intention that the 129 Art Museum collection will both benefit the public, and help foster a deeper understanding of Thai culture and national heritage,” she continues, “whilst promoting the enjoyment of art.”

In addition to her artistic pursuits, Yaovanee has been a long-standing Board Member of the General Prem Tinsulanonda Statesman Foundation, which benefits underprivileged art students across the country in need of university scholarships. She is also currently a Chairperson of the Management Board at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC), a Board Member of the Contemporary Art Promotion Fund under the Ministry of Culture and Organising Committee of the Thailand Biennale, and – since 1997 – the inaugurator of Christie’s auction house in Thailand.