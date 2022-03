T.O.P Prestige HK March 2022 Cover：香港發行人的信

An industry veteran, Oceana held senior positions at leading media companies in both London and Hong Kong before joining Prestige as the Publisher and Managing Director. She is a self-confessed workaholic, who thrives on the creative process and the energy she gets from the smart people she’s surrounded by. She balances this in her spare time with her loves for travel, skiing, yoga, hitting the gym, listening to audiobooks, and hosting dinner parties for family and friends.