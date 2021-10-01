愛馬仕Hermes 2022 春夏女裝大秀10/2晚上8點半登場
01 Oct 2021
看完米蘭時裝周後，緊接著來到巴黎時裝周。愛馬仕 2022 春夏女裝發表會也將在台灣時間10/02晚間8:30演出，各位時尚迷可以透過愛馬仕的官方網站 hermes.com 或官方Youtube同步觀賞。不要錯過愛馬仕最新的設計與創意！

愛馬仕 Hermès ss22 春夏女裝大秀 HermesFemme

