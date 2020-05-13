Our brands
Back

Vicariously travel through sips of these signature hotel cocktails

Wine & Dine
Diandra Soliano
Associate Editor, MY
13 May 2020
Sign up to get the latest luxury and lifestyle news delivered to your inbox.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Wine & Dine
Vicariously travel through sips of these signature hotel cocktails

You’re the bartender, guest, and heck, owner of the hotel.

It takes some creativity to keep yourself entertained at home. If you’re missing the great outdoors, bright city lights and sea breeze , how about a staycation at home inspired by signature hotel cocktails? In any case, the alcohol might help with your imagination.

Bob’s Bar at Capella Singapore’s Bob’s Old Fashioned

Vicariously travel through sips of these signature hotel cocktails

Ingredients:

  • Navegante Rum
  • Sugar syrup
  • Angostura bitters
  • Homemade allspice dram (overproof rum, brown sugar, allspice berry, cinnamon)
  • Cigartincture
  • Served with Navegante rum chocolate

Directions:

  1. Place alarge ice cube in an ‘old fashioned’ glass
  2.  Combine rum, syrup, angostura bitters, allspice dram and cigar tincture
  3. Garnish with orange twist

Singita Sweni Lodge’s The Spirit of Sweni

Vicariously travel through sips of these signature hotel cocktails

Ingredients:

  • Your favourite gin (25ml)
  • Fresh lemonade (100ml)
  • Tonic water (100ml)
  • Ice cubes
  • ½ lime
  • ½ kiwi fruit, chopped up into chunks
  • 2 slices of green apple
  • A sprig of mint

Directions:

  1. Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice cubes
  2. Stir well
  3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass
  4. Serve straight with a garnish of lime, add the kiwi chunks, green apple and mint
  5. Stir well and enjoy

JING Bar at The Temple House‘s Godfather

Vicariously travel through sips of these signature hotel cocktails

Ingredients:

  • Scotch whisky (30ml)
  • Amoretto (30ml)
  • Ice
  • Orange twist for garnish (optional)

Directions:

  1. Add the scotch and amaretto to a pint glass filled with ice. Stir to combine
  2. Strain the cocktail into a rocks or ‘old fashioned’ glass filled with ice
  3. Garnish with an orange twist and serve immediately

Café Gray Bar at The Upper House’s Upper Southside Cocktail

Vicariously travel through sips of these signature hotel cocktails

Ingredients:

  • Hendricks Gin (50ml)
  • Fresh lime juice (20ml)
  • Sugar syrup (20ml)
  • Fresh cucumber chunks (3-4 pieces)
  • Fresh mint (3-4 leaves)

Directions:

  1. Place the mint and cucumber chunks into a shaker
  2. Add the syrup, lime juice and gin
  3. Lightly smash the mint leaves and cucumber
  4. Add ice and shake for 6-8 seconds
  5. Double strain the liquid into a chilled martini glass
  6. Add garnish with a cucumber slice

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney’s Sydney Sling

Ingredients:

  • Four Pillars 58.8 Gin (45ml)
  • Blood orange juice / grapefruit juice (45ml)
  • Hibiscus liqueur / elderflower liqueur (15ml)
  • Ginger liqueur (10ml) / double up on fresh ginger juice
  • Fresh lime juice (25ml)
  • Fresh ginger juice (10ml)
  • Grenadine (10ml)
  • Sugar syrup (20ml)

How to make sugar syrup:

  1. Prepare equal parts of sugar and water
  2. Boil the water in a saucepan, add the sugar and stir until it dissolves
  3. Remove from heat and allow to cool
  4. Store in a firmly sealed bottle or container in the fridge where it can be kept for a few weeks

Directions: 

  1. Combine all ingredients and shake together vigorously for five seconds
  2. Strain into your desired glass over ice and enjoy
Sign up to get the latest luxury and lifestyle news delivered to your inbox.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

hotels cocktails alcohol lockdown mco cmco
Diandra Soliano
Associate Editor, MY
Diandra Soliano is the Associate Editor of Prestige Online Malaysia. In between morning coffees, long lunches (business, of course), and meeting deadlines over sundown cocktails in the city, you can find her at the yoga studio - or at least she hopes.
Fashion beauty travel Wellness Wine and Dine

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigehk