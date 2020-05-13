You’re the bartender, guest, and heck, owner of the hotel.

It takes some creativity to keep yourself entertained at home. If you’re missing the great outdoors, bright city lights and sea breeze , how about a staycation at home inspired by signature hotel cocktails? In any case, the alcohol might help with your imagination.

Bob’s Bar at Capella Singapore’s Bob’s Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

Navegante Rum

Sugar syrup

Angostura bitters

Homemade allspice dram (overproof rum, brown sugar, allspice berry, cinnamon)

Cigartincture

Served with Navegante rum chocolate

Directions:

Place alarge ice cube in an ‘old fashioned’ glass Combine rum, syrup, angostura bitters, allspice dram and cigar tincture Garnish with orange twist

Singita Sweni Lodge’s The Spirit of Sweni

Ingredients:

Your favourite gin (25ml)

Fresh lemonade (100ml)

Tonic water (100ml)

Ice cubes

½ lime

½ kiwi fruit, chopped up into chunks

2 slices of green apple

A sprig of mint

Directions:

Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice cubes Stir well Strain into a chilled cocktail glass Serve straight with a garnish of lime, add the kiwi chunks, green apple and mint Stir well and enjoy

JING Bar at The Temple House‘s Godfather

Ingredients:

Scotch whisky (30ml)

Amoretto (30ml)

Ice

Orange twist for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Add the scotch and amaretto to a pint glass filled with ice. Stir to combine Strain the cocktail into a rocks or ‘old fashioned’ glass filled with ice Garnish with an orange twist and serve immediately

Café Gray Bar at The Upper House’s Upper Southside Cocktail

Ingredients:

Hendricks Gin (50ml)

Fresh lime juice (20ml)

Sugar syrup (20ml)

Fresh cucumber chunks (3-4 pieces)

Fresh mint (3-4 leaves)

Directions:

Place the mint and cucumber chunks into a shaker Add the syrup, lime juice and gin Lightly smash the mint leaves and cucumber Add ice and shake for 6-8 seconds Double strain the liquid into a chilled martini glass Add garnish with a cucumber slice

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney’s Sydney Sling

Ingredients:

Four Pillars 58.8 Gin (45ml)

Blood orange juice / grapefruit juice (45ml)

Hibiscus liqueur / elderflower liqueur (15ml)

Ginger liqueur (10ml) / double up on fresh ginger juice

Fresh lime juice (25ml)

Fresh ginger juice (10ml)

Grenadine (10ml)

Sugar syrup (20ml)

How to make sugar syrup:

Prepare equal parts of sugar and water Boil the water in a saucepan, add the sugar and stir until it dissolves Remove from heat and allow to cool Store in a firmly sealed bottle or container in the fridge where it can be kept for a few weeks

Directions: